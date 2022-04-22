The 33-year-old returns to the track and is immediately a winner in the men’s elimination test. Barbieri is fourth among women

Eliva Viviani, with the world champion jersey, wins the men’s elimination round of the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland. The Veronese, with an authoritative race, got the better of the Dutch Yoeri Havik. Bronze to the German Tim Teutemberg. “It was a difficult race at the beginning because the pace was very high. Coming from the road activity I needed to free myself, which happened after a few minutes. At that point I went in control and then it was a struggle at every lap. I’m very happy with the result. ”

Other results – Italy closed the second day of competition with the 4th place of Rachele Barbieri in the elimination race won by the Japanese Yumi Kajhara who preceded the French Valentine Fortin and the New Zealander Ally Wollaston. Previously, the Paduan Davide Boscaro (1’01 ”050) had closed the kilometer from standstill with a good placing, obtaining 5th place in the test won by Colombian Cristian Ortega Fontalvo. In this race 6th Francesco Lamon.

At the end of the day the balance of the coach Marco Villa: “Congratulations to Elia who was able to hit the result. Rachele Barbieri also ran well. Looking back on the day instead, our sprinter, Miriam Vece found a very Ukrainian athlete on her way. shrewd and was eliminated. Not even Davide Plebani, who I liked because he’s showing signs of recovery, and Manlio Moro, able to put in a good performance, didn’t make it to the final. Maybe he’s still tired from the Giro di Sicilia, but that’s okay like this. This experience was needed to grow. Finally I want to underline the good performance of Boscaro and Lamon, respectively 5th and 6th in the kilometer. Two pursuers among the sprinters “.

