RBC: Nationalized alcohol plant “Arianta” to suspend production

The nationalized alcohol producer, which belonged to the holding company “Ariant”, will suspend production due to lack of financing against the background of the freezing of accounts. This is reported by RBC with a link to the company’s letter sent to suppliers.

It is noted that the Center for Food Industry – Ariant (CPI) informed the Krasnoe i Beloe chain of plans to suspend production. The letter explains that such a decision was made due to the lack of the necessary amount of financing for production activities. As specified, the reason was the long period of interim measures imposed by the Arbitration Court of the Chelyabinsk Region as part of the nationalization of the holding’s assets.

The CPI expressed hope that the suspension of production will be temporary and will allow the enterprise to focus on maintaining production capacity. In addition, it is reported that the resumption of full operations is planned for October of this year.

Earlier, Interfax reported that four enterprises of the Ariant group of companies, seized by the Prosecutor General’s Office in favor of the state, came under the management of RSHB-Finance. According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, since May 22, RSHB-Finance has been managing Kuban-Vino, Agrofirm Yuzhnaya, Agrofirm Ariant, and CPI-Ariant.