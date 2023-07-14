The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, stated that the selection of companies and activities targeted by the new Emiratisation decision regarding the employment of one citizen in 2024, and another citizen in 2025, in companies that employ from 20 to 49 employees, came based on several criteria, as a result of a study Economic activities and the reality of the selected establishments.

And he mentioned during a meeting with media professionals organized by the ministry, finally, that the most prominent of these criteria is the rapid growth of the selected companies, and their ability to provide jobs and an appropriate work environment, in addition to the fact that the average salaries in them are appropriate, which would attract citizens to work in these facilities.

Regarding ensuring that there is no fake settlement, Al-Awar stressed that the ministry has a mechanism to monitor the market and ensure commitment to settlement and prevent fraud in this regard, and this is done through the inspection sector of the ministry, pointing out that it is confirmed that the vacancy offered to employ the citizen is suitable for him.

And he stressed dealing firmly with violations and negative practices by applying administrative penalties and fines against the establishment that attempts to exploit the initiatives and programs of the Emirates Competitiveness Council (Nafes), including circumvention to obtain the privileges established for companies involved in supporting the “Nafes” programs, or that circumvent the demand Achieving settlement goals.

On the other hand, Hajar Khoury from the Communication and International Relations Sector at the Ministry said, in a video clip published by the Ministry yesterday, to clarify the difference between the two recent decisions for Emiratisation: “The importance of the decision to expand the scope of Emiratisation in the private sector comes from the fact that it allows citizen participation in all fields, This supports the labor market and the UAE economy,” noting that 79,000 male and female citizens currently work in the private sector, which is the largest number of Emiratisation in the private sector in the history of the country.

She said that the Emiratisation percentage decisions recently adopted by the Council of Ministers give an additional impetus to Emiratisation and allow companies to benefit from Emirati competencies.

She explained that the previous decision was targeting private sector companies that employ 50 or more employees, and the rate of localization growth in them is 2% annually in skilled jobs, and it rises annually until it reaches 10% in the year 2026, while the new decision targets individual companies that employ between 20 And 49 employees, as the decision requires it to appoint at least one citizen in 2024, and a second citizen in 2025 in specific economic activities.

Khoury stated that the number of economic activities specified by the new decision amounts to 14 main activities, and 71 sub-activities, and the 14 activities include: information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative services and support services, education, and activities in the field of human health. social work, arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing and construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and hospitality service activities.

She pointed out that companies that are not committed to implementing the new decision will be required to make financial contributions of 96,000 dirhams in January 2025 for the year 2024, and if they do not achieve the target in the following year (2025), they are obligated to pay a financial contribution of 108,000 dirhams.