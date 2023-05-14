The Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Aisha Muhammad Balharfiya, confirmed that the agreement is the basis on which the contractual work relationship between the employer and the worker is based in any of the legally stipulated types of work, pointing out that it is the Ministry’s keenness that the agreement be between The two parties to the work relationship are transparent and embody the satisfaction of the two parties and are binding on them. It issued the Ministerial Resolution regarding permits and forms of work offers and contracts, to confirm that the contract between the employer and the worker is carried out in accordance with these forms approved in the system of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which are listed on its website.

And she said, in an article she published on the ministry’s blog: “Within the context of talking about the job offer, it constitutes the first step to establishing an employment relationship, as the worker, whether to be recruited from outside or inside the country, receives this offer from the employer, including a comprehensive description. rights and duties Both parties, the terms and conditions of work, and with the worker’s approval of the offer he receives, the employer must use the approved contract form that is identical to the work offer when requesting the issuance of a work permit.

And she added: «The Ministry has permitted the possibility of different conditions contained in the work contract from others contained in the work offer submitted to the worker, in only two cases, the first when adding more benefits for the worker in the contract than what was contained in the work offer, and the second in the event of adding annexes to the contract in a way that does not contradict with The provisions of the Decree-Law and its implementing regulations, and according to this mechanism, the employer and the worker are aware of and agree to their rights and obligations towards each other at all stages, whether before, during or at the end of this contractual relationship.

And she literally explained that, on the other hand, it can be said that a mechanism that matches job offers and contracts blocks the way for what can be described as “fake offers,” stressing that the matter requires awareness of those who receive the offers, specifically to ensure their validity, especially since they – that is, the offers – are Wen Through forms approved by the Ministry that provide several channels for further verification, which are the call center (600590000), the Ministry’s website, as well as the smart application.