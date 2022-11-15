But will it really get better, and cheaper? Three things can drive down energy prices. First, the energy market must calm down. But as long as a war is raging 2000 kilometers from us and the question is whether and how much gas is coming to us, that is an illusion. The purchase prices of gas are still five times higher than a year ago, despite the recent decline. And as long as the supply of gas is literally and figuratively under fire, prices will also remain high. Second: save energy. In recent years we have been dealing with energy as if it could not be used up. Fortunately, many households and companies are now looking at how they can lower their energy bills: gas consumption is falling. To become even less dependent on gas, we need more electricity. That is why, thirdly, we must ensure that we become less dependent on energy from abroad. With our own production in our own country.