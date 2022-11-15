OpinionThe call to nationalize the energy market is getting louder, but would not change the high prices. And the energy transition would not have been helped either, says Alexander van Ofwegen.
When the war in Ukraine gave the go-ahead for pipeline blackmail and strange ruble demands for Russian gas, the Netherlands had an additional crisis, the energy crisis. Fueled by the mistrust from the other crises and the need to get a grip on a situation beyond everyone’s control, energy had to be close by and ‘only our own’, because ‘a nationalized energy company is better’, said SP leader Lilian Marijnissen recently in this newspaper (‘Government must take back control of energy’, 12-10).
The purchase prices of gas are still five times higher than a year ago
But will it really get better, and cheaper? Three things can drive down energy prices. First, the energy market must calm down. But as long as a war is raging 2000 kilometers from us and the question is whether and how much gas is coming to us, that is an illusion. The purchase prices of gas are still five times higher than a year ago, despite the recent decline. And as long as the supply of gas is literally and figuratively under fire, prices will also remain high. Second: save energy. In recent years we have been dealing with energy as if it could not be used up. Fortunately, many households and companies are now looking at how they can lower their energy bills: gas consumption is falling. To become even less dependent on gas, we need more electricity. That is why, thirdly, we must ensure that we become less dependent on energy from abroad. With our own production in our own country.
And not with fossil fuels, but really sustainable. In order to tackle that other crisis, that of the climate. Fortunately, substantial investments are being made in sustainable generation in the Netherlands. Because mind you: building all those windmills and solar parks costs a lot of money. The subsidy-free Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm alone costs around 2 billion euros. The investments in sustainability often come from abroad. Vattenfall, Swedish energy company and state-owned company, is one of those investment parties. In 2009, the company took over Nuon and paid 10 billion euros to Dutch municipalities and provinces, the shareholders at the time. Marijnissen claims that the Swedish state is closing in on Dutch customers. The opposite is true: between 2009 and 2022, another 6.5 billion euros will be invested in the Dutch energy transition on top of the acquisition amount. This is equivalent to the full operating profit (Ebitda) of the company in the Netherlands over the same period. So not a euro of that profit has yet gone back to Sweden.
With every new windmill and every new solar panel, the Netherlands becomes less dependent on foreign energy sources. The Dutch government retains control over who is allowed to build what where: the government decides and the energy sector invests, realizes and pays. Nationalizing the energy sector does not change the high prices and it does not promote the energy transition. What matters is what we can do together in the Netherlands.
On a small scale at home with our solar panels and energy savings. And on a large scale with the construction of wind farms and investments in even more sustainable sources. This is how we tackle the energy crisis together.
Alexander van Ofwegen is Chief Financial Officer Vattenfall Netherlands.
