The UAE sees “sustainability” as a comprehensive term that includes various aspects of life, including “Emiratisation”, which aims to support the country’s pioneering, sustainable economic growth, to achieve the most important goal of the leadership, which is to improve the standard of living of citizens, through ambitious plans to employ graduate citizens and others of the age Working in appropriate jobs to keep pace with the strategic vision that the UAE, with its national cadres, will be one of the fastest economically growing countries in the world and the most attractive for investments.

Among the areas covered by the concept of sustainability in the Emirates are Emiratisation in the private sector, attracting and qualifying national cadres, and enabling their participation in the labor market, by raising Emiratisation rates in value-added economic sectors.

The private sector is considered an essential and strategic partner in development, and plays a vital role in advancing development and developing the capabilities of national human resources, to enable them to contribute to the progress of the national economy and the successes it achieves.

Record results

The Emiratisation file in the private sector has achieved a qualitative leap since the launch of the “Nafis” program to raise the competitive efficiency of Emirati cadres in September 2021, in light of the unlimited support from the wise leadership, which has given special attention to the Emiratisation file and provided all means of support to provide success and achieve the achievements we see. .

The latest official data issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation showed that the number of citizens working in the private sector has increased to more than 84 thousand male and female citizens, including 54 thousand in the private sector during the last two years, an increase of 134%, compared to the number of citizens when “Nafis” was launched in September 2021. The data also indicated that the number of companies employing citizens increased to 18,000 private companies, an increase of 150%, compared to their number when “Nafis” was launched. Despite these record results, government agencies are currently working on preparing a government policy proposal to ensure the sustainability of Emiratisation, which includes a list of other additional sectors outside the umbrella of the private sector to be targeted for Emiratisation, and launching qualification programs for citizens to ensure their entry and continuation in the private sector labor market, in addition to launching strategies. New plans to ensure continuity and sustainability of employment in the private sector.

Benefits and incentives

Over the course of two years, Nafs witnessed many updates and improvements as part of its keenness to provide the best features and benefits to beneficiaries. It provided two packages of support programs for citizens. The first specialized in financial support programs that included the program to support citizens’ salaries, the temporary support program, and allowances for the children of workers in the private sector. In addition to a subscription program, on-the-job training programs, and financial support for an experience and benefits program.

While the second package, which was launched in March 2022, included a group of training programs, most notably the competency and development program for medical and health sector cadres, in addition to the vocational guidance program, and other programs implemented in partnership with leading academic and training institutions and a group of leading universities in various parts of the country.

Nafs also recently launched a program to improve leadership skills, “Nafs Leadership Program.” Today, Nafs has become a bridge between ambitions and reality, and a symbol of pioneering national achievement, which places the citizen at the heart of its efforts and is keen to give them the decent life and prosperous future to which they aspire.

The “Nafis” program aims to raise the competitive efficiency of Emirati cadres and enable them to occupy jobs in private sector institutions in the country, by building a partnership with the private and banking sectors and supporting 170,000 beneficiaries over 5 years, with a budget estimated at 24 billion dirhams, which reflects the extent of interest in… The leadership is directed to support and empower our young citizens.

Attractive element

Economic growth and the stimulating business environment in the country constitute an element that attracts citizens to shift to creating their own projects, especially in light of the trend to support small and medium enterprises and enhance their presence as a basis for economic growth in the country, which in turn is considered part of the job opportunities that achieve sustainable and competitive development for citizens in the sector. businesses, and creates new job opportunities for job seekers.

Empowerment procedures

What the Emirati Competitiveness Council and the “Nafis” Program have achieved in the field of sustainable Emiratisation is not limited to increasing Emiratisation rates only, but extends to many strategic achievements that support the Council’s objectives, such as making a number of amendments since the beginning of the “Nafis” program to increase flexibility and keep pace with the development of the market. Emirati work. This was done by reviewing policies, eligibility conditions, and scope of coverage, and issuing decisions and amendments to serve citizens in the private sector with the aim of expanding the benefit of the program to include the largest possible number of citizens.

The annual “Nafes Award” was also launched to motivate and honor distinguished individuals and companies, and the “Nafes Youth Council” initiative was launched, to be a bridge for direct and effective communication with society and young citizens, in addition to the “Nafes Leadership Programme” that supports qualified cadres to assume jobs and leadership positions in their employers. In the private sector.

The real achievement is represented by the change that occurred through the increase in citizens’ interest in working in the private sector, and their desire to continue and excel in it. This interest among our youth in seizing job opportunities in private sector establishments is a clear indication of the positive outlook on the advantages of employment in the private sector, and what Check out outstanding success stories.

The launch of the “Nafis” program had a significant impact on the social and economic system in the country, as the program contributed to increasing the number of citizens working in the private sector, in line with the Emiratization goals of achieving a growth rate of 1% on a semi-annual basis, up to 2%. At the end of the year.

After that, 14 economic activities, including 71 sub-activities, were selected to be included in the Emiratisation targets in private sector establishments that have 20 to 49 workers in selected economic activities. These facilities must increase the number of citizens registered with the facility, by employing at least one citizen during the year 2024, and at least another citizen during the year 2025.