Tirana (dpa)

Albania granted its citizenship to Brazilian Sylvinho, the coach of the first team, after qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Albania qualified for the continental championship for the second time in its history, despite being in a difficult group in the qualifiers, which included the Czech Republic and Poland.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama received President Bairam Begay and Sylvinho during the “Best of 2023” ceremony.

The Albanian Prime Minister said, “We declare that you are an Albanian citizen.” Albanian President Begay explained, “I sign a legal contract with Sylvinho to consider him an Albanian citizen.”

