The go-ahead could come from the government to the amendment, filed in the Chamber to the PA decree, which provides that “in the acts and documents of public administrations the term ‘race’ is replaced by the following ‘nationality'”. In the Joint Commissions, Labor and Constitutional Affairs, the amendment was declared admissible, and according to what is learned from parliamentary sources, it would be inclined to defer to the opinion of the commissions themselves.
