Juarez City.- Of the 31 migrants rescued from an alleged kidnapping on Friday, 25 are Guatemalan, four Ecuadorian, one from El Salvador and one Mexican, from the state of Chiapas, reported the Secretariat of Public Security (SSPE).

The corporation announced this afternoon that the operation was carried out by agents from the Deployment area, who carried out the rescue of 31 foreign people who were deprived of their liberty in a home in the Óscar Gonzales neighborhood.

The events occurred on July 26, when SSPE officers responded to an anonymous call reporting a group of people deprived of their liberty in the Oscar González neighborhood, it was reported.

Through video surveillance and intelligence work, Centinela confirmed the location reported in the complaint, so the State Police agents intervened, the corporation added.

He added that Kevin Daniel MR, 21, and AGMG, 17, were arrested at a home on Sierra del Carmen Street while they were detaining the migrant group.

Following the arrest of the alleged criminals, the people who were being held against their will were secured and transferred to the facilities of the National Institute of Migration (INM) for their due process. For their part, the detainees were placed at the disposal of the FGE for crimes against the Federal Migration Law.