Participants of the rally in support of the convicted ex-head of the Odessa cell of the organization “Right Sector” banned in Russia, Sergei Sternenko, threw fires at the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, reports on Saturday, March 20, “RIA News”…

According to the agency, at about 21:00 more than a thousand people gathered on Bankova Street near the office of the President of Ukraine. They held posters in support of Sternenko calling for his release, reports Gazeta.ru…

The protesters, mostly young people, set fires on fire and threw firecrackers and explosives at the office building.

On February 27, Ukrainian radicals threw fireworks at the office of the country’s prosecutor general in Kiev.

On the same day, it was reported that members of Ukrainian nationalist movements on Saturday held a rally in support of Sternenko.

On February 23, the Primorsky Court of Odessa found Sternenko guilty of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison with confiscation of property. Sternenko disagreed with the verdict. After the announcement of the verdict, his supporters voiced threats against the prosecution. After the meeting, the radicals clashed with the police.

In the summer of 2020, Sternenko was summoned for interrogation at the SBU, where he was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal carrying of knives.

It was about the events of 2018. Then Sternenko was attacked, he fought back, one of the attackers died. As the investigation decided, the man’s actions were not only self-defense, since he caught up with one of the people who were attacking him and mortally wounded him.