Ukrainian nationalists held on Friday, January 1, a torchlight procession in the center of Kiev on the occasion of the 112th anniversary of the birth of their ideologue Stepan Bandera. The broadcast from the scene was conducted by the Ukrainian “Channel Five” on its YouTube channel.

The participants of the march gathered in Shevchenko Park, lit torches and marched in a column through the center of Kiev, waving flags of Ukraine, the National Corps party, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, an organization recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) and the nationalist association Svoboda. In addition, some nationalists carried portraits of Bandera and chanted slogans of praise towards him.

The event ended with a minute of silence on the Independence Square. A group of people with white-red-white flags also took part in the action. During the march, law enforcement officers partially blocked traffic in the center of Kiev.

Similar actions were also held in a number of other cities of Ukraine.

In recent years, Kiev has been pursuing a policy of glorification of the nationalists, who became accomplices of the Nazis in the struggle against the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War. In Kiev and a number of other cities of the country, torchlight processions were held last January in honor of the 111th anniversary of the birth of the ideologue of Ukrainian nationalism Stepan Bandera.