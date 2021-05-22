In the center of Kiev, participants in rallies of nationalists and gays came out to each other. Radicals greeted LGBT activists with prayers “for their release from their sinful addiction”, reports Telegram-channel Klymenko Time, the creator of which is the former Minister of Revenue and Duties of Ukraine Oleksandr Klimenko.

There were scuffles between the participants of the rallies. So, one of the nationalists tried to break through to the column of LGBT supporters with a cross in his hands, but he was harshly detained by officers of the National Police of Ukraine.

At the moment, the organizers of the LGBT march called on the participants to enter the metro in groups in order to avoid provocations and attacks by nationalists. The participants of the march thanked law enforcement officers for providing security.

Earlier on May 22, rallies of gays and nationalists began in Kiev in parallel. As journalists from the scene noted, there were much more radicals in the city center. They called to prevent the “dictatorship of mentally ill left-wing extremists” in the future.

In February, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced a tender for a “biobehavioral study among men who have sex with men in 2021”.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian gays complained to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that gay marriage is not allowed in their country. In late 2014 and early 2015, the LGBT Human Rights Center Our World sent complaints from two gay couples about discrimination by the state due to the lack of a legal form in Ukraine for recognizing same-sex family partnerships. Now one of the complaints has been communicated.