The leader of the independentist Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf, has been elected by the regional parliament as the new head of government of Scotland, succeeding Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

After winning the support of an absolute majority of 71 MPs thanks to the SNP pact with the Greens, Yousaf, whose mother is Kenyan and father is Pakistani, becomes Scotland’s first head of government from an ethnic minority, having been elected the day before as the new leader of his party in a hotly contested primary.

His election was taken for granted, as the Greens, who support the coalition government with the SNP, had already announced that they would support him, something that would not be so clear if the winner of the nationalist primaries had been his rival, Kate Forbes.

Yousaf, 37, used his own life experience as an example in his first words to the autonomous parliament after being elected prime minister.

He said that after the September 11 attacks in the United States in 2001, he “lost count” how many times his loyalty to Scotland was questioned due to his Muslim faith and being the son of immigrants.

“Moving from that fact to leading this country, I am expected to send a message to anyone who feels they don’t belong here. It doesn’t matter your gender, your background, your sexuality. let no one tell you that you don’t belong,” he said.

Recognizing Sturgeon’s legacy, which he had praised for, he pledged to “fight tirelessly for independence” as he believes, like the majority in Parliament, that Scotland can only “achieve its priorities” as an independent country from the United Kingdom.

However, it reached out to the rest of the unionist parties represented in the legislature and also opened itself up to cooperation with the central government.

“I want to make a promise: I will never forget that I am First Chief for all Scots, no matter who they voted for,” he declared.

Yousaf will take office on Wednesday, before announcing the composition of his cabinet the next day, which is expected to have several changes from Sturgeon’s.