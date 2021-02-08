Demonstration in support of Alexeï Navalny, January 23, 2021 in Moscow. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Become in a few months the number 1 opponent to Vladimir Putin and the source of a major diplomatic crisis between the European Union and Russia, Alexeï Navalny, imprisoned since his return to Moscow, also raises hope for many Russians . Demonstrations calling for his release took place in Moscow and across Russia in January.

Alexeï Navalny, however, was not always the spokesperson for freedom and tolerance. In 2007, then aged 30, he held a speech that is not tolerant towards minorities, in a video on his site at the time. “We all know that a swatter and a slipper is great for killing flies and cockroaches, but what to do when they are aggressive?“asks Alexeï Navalny while a photo of Chechen independence activists appears on the screen and an extra rushes at him shouting” Allahu Akbar. “Alexeï Navalny then brandishes a dummy weapon and declares with a smile:”In this case, I recommend a gun!”

Officially, there is nothing left in 2021 of this nationalist Navalny. From the major demonstrations of 2011-2012 against the re-election of Vladimir Poutine, the opponent directs his attacks against the authorities which he considers totally corrupt, both at the national and regional level. AT From very explicit speeches and videos, he focuses his actions against Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Poutin, with the exception of the episode corresponding to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Alexeï Navalny, who knows full well that the vast majority of the Russians considers the peninsula to be part of the country’s territory and history, said at the time that, if he had power, he would not return Crimea to Ukraine.

For the rest, without really detailing his convictions, as an extension of the fight against corruption, Alexeï Navalny defends above all the idea of ​​a better use of the country’s resources drawn from oil and gas, for the benefit of the greatest number.

A mixture of nationalism and social justice Alexeï Malachenko, political scientist to franceinfo

Russian political scientist Alexei Malashenko believes that Alexey Navalny is the political figure “most popular among the younger generations. Ithe got their respect and I understand all those people who are in the streets. It shows that Russian society is on the move. For a few months, it will keep its popularity but I think that you should not exaggerate its potential.“

“I think he’s a real personality who stands up for freedom and truth, estimates Sergei, a 30-year-old teacher from Moscow. We see that the power is fighting this “. According to him, among the Russian population, “there are also rather elderly people, retirees, who do not know the reality of the situation, because they only watch television channels where it is only about the benefits of power and Navalny as an agent from abroad“.

Me, I trust Navalny Sergei, teacher to franceinfo

With the prospect of a long prison term, Alexey Navalny’s impact on political life in Russia may be reduced. The Kremlin’s calculation is undoubtedly to ensure that Alexeï Navalny’s collective is disorganized and that its charismatic leader is little by little forgotten by the general public.

Nevertheless, Navalny’s supporters still have a strategy already in place, but to be developed in view of the legislative elections in September, which consists in calling for votes for the local or regional candidate best placed in order to block that of the presidential party. On the other hand, the staff of Alexei Navalny has forged links at the international level so that the pressure exerted on the Kremlin to ask for his release is not relaxed.