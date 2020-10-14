Around 3,000 right-wing extremists gather in Kiev for their annual rally. One of their demands: put an end to the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

KIEV taz | Around 3,000 Ukrainian nationalists and right-wing extremists marched through downtown Kiev on Wednesday on the traditional “UPA March”. The occasion was the 78th anniversary of the founding of the UPA, the Ukrainian insurgent army. During the Second World War, the UPA had for a time worked with Hitler’s Germany and fought the Polish Home Army.

It was mainly young people, often under the age of 20, who made their way to the statue of the Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko in Shevchenko Park, directly opposite the university, at around 2 p.m. The mood was euphoric, Ukrainian rock music boomed from speakers.

Some wore masks. But hardly anyone wanted to keep the usual distance in Corona times, flags were everywhere – from the Svoboda party, the right-wing sector, numerous volunteer battalions and the UPA army.

The marches of the Ukrainian nationalists have taken place on October 14th every year since 2005. This time it was organized by the “Right Sector”, the right-wing radical party “Svoboda” and the “National Chorps”. The group “National Resistance – White Lives Matter”, which “wants to stop the genocide of whites”, was also there for the first time.

Specific demands

But for the first time, the organizers made specific demands on the government. In particular, the nationalists disagree with the current ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Our main demand is to allow the Ukrainian military to answer the fire of the Russian aggressor with the full range of possibilities,” the Internet portal kp.ua quotes the press spokesman for the Right Sector, Artyom Skoropadsky. In addition, according to Skoropadsky, “anti-Ukrainian” media and parties should be banned. At the same time, they want a law that prohibits collaborators from exercising public office.

Should the nationalists prevail with their criticism of the government’s willingness to negotiate and the current ceasefire, new bloodshed on the front would result.

Since the beginning of August there has hardly been any shooting at the front in eastern Ukraine. On October 12, the OSCE recorded 15 violations of the ceasefire. Similar figures have been available practically every day since the beginning of August. In 2019, however, according to the OSCE, the ceasefire was violated around 800 times a day.

The deployment of the Ukrainian nationalists is likely to awaken negative associations in Poland as well. There one is irritated by the admiration that the partisan leader Stepan Bandera of the UPA is accorded in Ukraine. On October 13, Polish President Andrzej Duda left Ukraine after an unusually long three-day visit.

Poland blames the UPA for the murders of the Polish population in Volhynia. Between 1942 and 1944, between 35,000 and 60,000 ethnic Poles were murdered in Volhynia.