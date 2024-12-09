Nationale-Nederlanden has launched its winter pension campaign which aims to attract self-employed clients by improving bonuses. It maintains the advantageous bonuses of up to 10% on transfers and hiring that occur until December 31, 2024 with a novelty: the campaign covers both its Duplo System – which includes two individual Pension Plans – and the recently launched Plan of Simplified Employment Pensions for the Self-Employed.

This campaign stands out for offering customers a cumulative bonus of up to 10%, which can be obtained through various options adapted to their individual needs and preferences. Contracting a pension plan from the insurer or transferring from another entity represents up to 2%. It can be complemented with the periodic contribution, which offers up to an additional 2%. In turn, Contracting complementary insurance represents up to 6% additional.

Nationale-Nederlanden’s strategy is focusing on expanding its portfolio of savings products and solutions to attract self-employed customers. At the end of October, the insurer joined forces with the Association of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs of Madrid (Adefarma) to promote a simplified employment pension plan among self-employed workers in the sector to which all self-employed workers who want can also join.

The winter campaign provides relevant tax advantages, optimizing financial planning and adapting to the savings capacity of each client thanks to the flexibility of the contributions. “This approach is especially useful to calmly face the end of year and Christmas festivities. Along these lines, the Duplo System allows the client to choose the Pension Plan that best suits their preferences; as well as diversify the investment at no cost,” explains the firm.

“For the first time, in this Winter Pension Campaign, we have included the Simplified Employment Pension Plan for the Self-Employed along with the Duplo System, thus expanding the options available. These solutions, complemented by the bonuses and tax advantages of the campaign , reinforce our commitment to providing flexible and personalized solutions that help plan and protect the financial future of our clients,” summarizes Josep Celaya, Deputy General Manager and Head of Customer Experience at Nationale-Nederlanden.