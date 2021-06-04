The Emirates are moving towards the stars, weaving the canvas of their quest from the threads of awareness, coloring the coat of life from the light of the sun, perfuming their yards with the fragrance of solid will and strong determination, and passing through life as a spring breeze, drawing a picture of joy on every face and in every home.

The Emirates Skills National Competition comes under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, a generous support for talents, and in support of the state’s giant project in establishing the foundations of advancement in society, and devoting principles of attention Everyone who has the radiance of talent, and everyone whose mind beats with the queen of creativity, has a sold and an arm in building any joint of the homeland.

The competition opens a window towards the horizon, opens a door to the future, and creates a schedule in order to quench the nation’s need for the talents of its people, their capabilities, and their potentials, and this is what we have been accustomed to from her Highness, and this is what the nation is accustomed to from the leaders of its country, and from its parents, that they are always the first to invent channels The work that illuminates their path, illuminates their minds, and opens the way for them to be partners in the service of the homeland, sharing the loaf of progress, the arrival of success, the joy of winning development, and preserving a common destiny.

The competition is one of the nation’s projects that Her Highness offers to the people of the country, and works hard to develop their skills and strengthen their capabilities in working to spread the spirit of hope, spread optimism in every location of life, and strive to stand with people everywhere, support them, support them and help them in Building himself, building his energies, achieving his ambitions, completing his projects, crowning his efforts, and crowning his aspirations with the happiness of standing on the winning platforms, in all forums and international arenas.

This is what Her Highness aspires to, and this is what she aspires to, and this is the kindness of the pure, and the character of the loyal, who lead the stages of history with hearts that believe that man is the treasure, and he is the treasure of giving if prepared well, and this is the idea of ​​the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, May God rest his soul, and he said that it is men who make the future of the country, not money.

A clear, noble idea that reveals all that hinders it and all that disturbs it, and here is Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, following the example of the founding leader, walking in the path that he drew for his people, and confirming that the Emirates are proceeding on the path of Zayed the Good, for the continuation of its renaissance and height her will.