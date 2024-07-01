Piantedosi: “Anti-Semitism in the squares is more worrying”

“The unacceptability of the things seen in the journalistic investigation by Fanpage was also affirmed by Giorgia Meloni and will be sanctioned with removals from the FdI youth party. But the anti-Semitism that also translates into actions that can jeopardize security and public order was not highlighted by that youth group but by many others who in our squares and universities, burned the flags of Israel, the attacks on the Jewish Brigade on April 25, much more dangerous things that were not carried out by that youth group”. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi.

“Certain forms of anti-Semitic complacency masked by allegedly anti-Zionist discussions and mannered protests against the Israeli government that in reality conceal real prejudices against the national and international Jewish community – Piantedosi added – certainly deserve an agreement between all political forces to make a critical analysis within themselves and to distance not only gestures condemned by history but also paramilitary-type actions carried out in our squares during public demonstrations”. Regarding the methods of the investigation and criticized by the prime minister, for Piantedosi “she wanted to say that they are unacceptable when they are unidirectional, always aimed at one side only. She wanted to say that if these methods were used in many associations, social centers, youth associations of other parties we would see some beautiful things”.

Piantedosi: Segre will never have to worry

“Senator Segre’s words are always very challenging and a great example for us. It has been said and repeated, President Meloni, the President of the Senate, the organizational secretary of Fdi and many others have expressed themselves on the unacceptability of some things that have been seen and heard and that will not remain without consequences”. The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, responded in this way to a question on the fears expressed by Senator Liliana Segre on the growing anti-Semitism in our country.