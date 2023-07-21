Not just frustration: at the national youth games you learned something without a certificate – because something was at stake.
Image: Victor Hedwig
In the future, the national youth games should no longer be a competition in order to spare the children frustration and disappointment. Why do you want to protect them from everything?
DFrom the next school year, the national youth games in elementary school should no longer be a performance competition, but only a “movement-oriented competition”. Without a standardized point system and performance control accurate to the centimeter as before, but optionally with other sports tasks. The certificates should then be awarded according to a fixed distribution key.
Less doggedness, more togetherness: This should save frustration, especially in the case of unsportsmanlike children who would like to run away at the thought of long jump or throwing a volleyball. As early as 2015, a mother from Konstanz started an online petition because her son had only come home crying with a “certificate of participation”. The “strong competitive nature” makes many students feel “humiliated” by their peer group, she argued.
