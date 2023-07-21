In the future, the national youth games should no longer be a competition in order to spare the children frustration and disappointment. Why do you want to protect them from everything?

Not just frustration: at the national youth games you learned something without a certificate – because something was at stake. Image: Victor Hedwig

DFrom the next school year, the national youth games in elementary school should no longer be a performance competition, but only a “movement-oriented competition”. Without a standardized point system and performance control accurate to the centimeter as before, but optionally with other sports tasks. The certificates should then be awarded according to a fixed distribution key.

Less doggedness, more togetherness: This should save frustration, especially in the case of unsportsmanlike children who would like to run away at the thought of long jump or throwing a volleyball. As early as 2015, a mother from Konstanz started an online petition because her son had only come home crying with a “certificate of participation”. The “strong competitive nature” makes many students feel “humiliated” by their peer group, she argued.