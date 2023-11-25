Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Amid the UAE’s preparations to host the largest global event in the field of climate, during the period from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Expo City Dubai, which is the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), on the other hand, Emirati youth are getting involved To put his mark on the map of this global event.

Through the preparations of Emirati youth for the conference, their spirit of innovation and optimism in facing the challenges of climate change is clearly evident, as their strong interaction and growing interest reflect the ability to participate in developing useful measures and joint work side by side with the UAE, which is keen to build the capabilities of this group – to In particular – because it is concerned with implementing adaptation and mitigation measures for the global issue of climate change, as the state worked to involve them to enhance sustainability and protect the environment from the negative repercussions of the issue. Al-Ittihad reviews the preparations of Emirati youth, each from their position in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which hosts more than 70,000 participants, including world leaders, non-governmental organizations, representatives of the private sector, indigenous people, and youth from different parts of the earth. Among these young people confirmed that they are prepared and prepared for the climate conference.

Promote awareness

Among the young people is Sheikha Al Shafar, a student at Zayed University and president of the “We Are All Environmental” Club at the university, who engages with her peers to put their mark on the “COP28” map, whether by participating in presenting the most important repercussions caused by climate change or proposals and recommendations to reduce the repercussions.

Al Shafar indicated her keenness to participate in various climate conferences and events held outside the country, such as the Conference of the Parties “COP27,” which was hosted by the sisterly Republic of Egypt last year, in addition to local conferences held within the country, the most recent of which is the local version of the United Nations Climate Change Youth Conference (COY) at the International Center. For saline agriculture in Dubai, stressing that her young peers are ready to participate in the climate conference, as they are playing a vital role in enhancing awareness of climate change issues and contributing to finding sustainable solutions to mitigate the repercussions of these issues and adapt to them.

Al Shafar explained that these events gave her the opportunity to discuss and innovate solutions to climate change and bridge the gap between theoretical science and practical practice. The events provided an opportunity for young people to share their ideas regarding the global issue of climate change and discuss its negative repercussions on humans and the planet, in addition to encouraging young people to take practical and individual actions. To adapt and mitigate the repercussions of climate change, which ultimately serves to preserve the environment and enhance sustainability.

Important station

Among the young people who, through their participation in climate action, have made their star shine in this field, and are ready to participate in the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), is Shahad Khalaf, a student at New York University Abu Dhabi, who explained that her participation in various… Climate events and conferences directed at young people have contributed to identifying the tasks, initiatives and steps taken by Emirati youth towards climate change, in addition to participating in finding some solutions to the challenges facing young people in this sector.

She expressed her feeling of great happiness to participate in (COY), as the conference represents an important milestone in her university career, which enhances her knowledge by presenting ideas related to the global issue of climate change, and how to express her country’s vision towards climate change in a convincing manner to young people from outside the country.

She explained that the conference gave her many benefits, including increasing knowledge about climate change, communicating and exchanging with university students from all over the country, and developing new and innovative ideas and solutions, pointing out that the most important solutions she derived through her participation to reduce emissions and control the phenomenon of global warming was planting trees. Ghaf, agricultural waste recycling, water desalination using clean technologies, and many others.

She explained that the importance of climate conferences directed at youth also lies in providing them with the opportunity to learn closely about the tasks of the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, the Arab Youth Environment Program, and youth clubs.

Boost posts

In an inspiring Emirati youth model, Hessa Al Marri, a student at Zayed University, plays a vital role through her participation in addressing climate change issues, and today she still continues to participate in many of the events that precede the Conference of the Parties (COP28), as she is keen through her participation To present the most important climate issues from a youth point of view and effective solutions to mitigate climate change, which threatens all countries of the world.

Al Marri said that she participated in many events, the most recent of which was the United Nations Youth Climate Change Conference, in preparation for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), as the conference was recently held under the umbrella of YOUNGO, the youth arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and is considered the local version of the United Nations Conference. Climate Change Youth United (COY), the official gathering of members of this organization and all interested young people which will take place a few days before the COP.

She pointed out that the importance of youth-oriented conferences that precede COP28 lies in enhancing the participation of young people from all over the country in climate action issues by engaging them in interactive sessions and discussions that bring them together with experts from various sectors on climate action, environmental protection, food security and nutrition. Agriculture, biodiversity, circular economy, education for sustainable development and others.

vital role

One of the entities keen for Emirati youth to have a pivotal and vital role in combating climate change issues in the world and preparing them to participate in “COP28”, is the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), which provided a platform for young people to express their opinions and present their ideas to solve climate issues, as the center gave the opportunity To engage young people in the local version of the United Nations Climate Change Youth Conference (COY), in preparation for the Conference of the Parties “COP28”.

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of the Center, said that the UAE’s hosting of the important event represented by the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Youth (COY) is an important opportunity for young people from all over the country to discuss, inspire and promote climate action, pointing out that (COY) constitutes a platform for young people to communicate and exchange ideas. And experiences on climate change issues.

She indicated that this conference seeks to achieve several goals, most notably promoting and raising awareness of climate change issues among young people, encouraging the effective and sustainable participation of young people in work related to climate change, and encouraging young people to develop creative and sustainable solutions to the challenges related to climate change.

She stressed that COY played a decisive role in empowering young people and representing them in creating sustainable change, as it worked to build bridges of cooperation and communication between young people and encourage teamwork in scientific research to achieve common goals in the field of climate change, noting that youth participation at the local level in the conference It is a very important output, because it confirms the contribution of Emirati youth in the decision-making process, developing climate policies at the national level, and then disseminating them at the international level.

Applications and tools

Hessa Al Marri stated that the UAE plays a prominent role in supporting and empowering young people in various fields, including, for example, the climate change file, as it is keen to involve young people in local and international conferences in this aspect, which confirms the country’s firm approach and commitment to supporting young people to provide Their ideas regarding the causes of the global climate change phenomenon and solutions to reduce its negative repercussions, the most prominent of which are innovation and the use of technology, pointing out that Emirati youth have the ability to develop applications and digital tools to provide information about the climate and guide individuals to take environmental measures, in addition to their full knowledge of the types of technology to monitor pollution.

Conference (COY)

Tarifa Al Zaabi stressed that the contributions of Emirati youth and those residing in the country are gaining special importance this year, given the country’s hosting of the major global event, pointing out that the COY conference witnessed a number of positives, the most prominent of which is the confirmation of the strong presence of Emirati youth on the climate map, and its contribution to reducing Carbon emissions, and capacity building for youth in the field of climate. She confirmed that the conference concluded with the youth’s pledge to contribute to solving climate challenges, which in turn will be submitted to YOUNGO, to provide input from the United Arab Emirates to prepare the Global Youth Statement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference “COP28.” .