The case of misbehavior of UP police with Priyanka Gandhi, who is going to meet the family of a girl who lost her life in Hathras, has caught fire. Following indecency with the Congress general secretary, the National Commission for Women has sought a response from the DGP of UP. Apart from this, the DM and DCP of Gautam Budh Nagar have also been asked by the Women’s Commission to present their case.This whole case is related to the Hathras incident in western UP, after which Priyanka Gandhi was going to meet the victim’s family. Meanwhile, policemen along with supporters tried to stop him on the way. During the course of the action, a male policeman committed indecency with Priyanka Gandhi. A picture of this incident also went viral on social media, due to which many questions started to be raised on the action of UP police.

Criticism on social media

Opposition parties, including all Congress leaders, criticized the UP government and the police department for this. Apart from this, there was a big protest on social media as well. Now taking cognizance of this, the Women’s Commission has sought a reply from the DGP of UP. While issuing the notice, the commission has said that indecency with Priyanka is not acceptable at any cost. Also the police action appears completely insensitive.