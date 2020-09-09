The BMC vandalized the office of Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday. The action took place when the actress recently compared Mumbai to PoK. After this statement, there was a lot of debate on every side and then BMC took action citing illegal construction in Kangana’s office. Angry at BMC’s action, Kangana made several tweets one after the other. He called the Mumbai Police Army of Babur. Now this statement is also being heavily politicized, but in the midst of all this, Kangana has got the support of the National Commission for Women.

Kangana got support of Women’s Commission

Women’s Commission chairman Rekha Sharma lodged a strong objection to the BMC’s action. He called it a murder of democracy. Sharma tweeted, ‘You broke a woman’s house when she was not even at home. Until two days ago, the BMC did not even know that this office was in an illegal place. You could have waited for two hours. ‘

Anti-Kangana Versace supporters at the airport

Not only the Women’s Commission, Kangana Ranaut has also got support from Karni Sena, Ramdas Athawale’s party RPI. The Karni Sena has assured Kangana that her companions in Mumbai will protect her. When Kangana reached Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, the atmosphere was very hot. While on the one hand Shiv Sena leaders were seen shouting slogans for Kangana to go to Pakistan, on the other hand, Karni Sena, RPI workers reached in favor of the actress.