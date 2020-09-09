Kangana got support of Women’s Commission
Women’s Commission chairman Rekha Sharma lodged a strong objection to the BMC’s action. He called it a murder of democracy. Sharma tweeted, ‘You broke a woman’s house when she was not even at home. Until two days ago, the BMC did not even know that this office was in an illegal place. You could have waited for two hours. ‘
Anti-Kangana Versace supporters at the airport
Not only the Women’s Commission, Kangana Ranaut has also got support from Karni Sena, Ramdas Athawale’s party RPI. The Karni Sena has assured Kangana that her companions in Mumbai will protect her. When Kangana reached Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, the atmosphere was very hot. While on the one hand Shiv Sena leaders were seen shouting slogans for Kangana to go to Pakistan, on the other hand, Karni Sena, RPI workers reached in favor of the actress.
