USA.- The Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service, warns that coastal rains moderate to severe and snow in the mountains to the west.

Likewise, temperatures are expected above normal continue today in the east, cooler air expands in the west. Calm weather is also expected in the eastern United States in the short-term period.

It is expected that the cold front Persisting along the east coast will eventually push offshore from the northeast today as the tail persists the southeast and south.

The front boundary has been significantly weakened. with little or no expected impact other than the chance of rain and storms In the south. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over eastern USA today and Tuesday, which will cause the remaining portion of the cap to dissipate.

In contrast to the calm in the East, the unstable weather will continue through the West. A low pressure system will slowly creep up the coast, continually pushing moisture over the region.

Moderate to heavy rain expected over coastal and low elevation areas and moderate to heavy mountain snow expected over medium and high elevation areas.

Abnormal humidity will result in indices of efficient rain that could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

There is a slight risk of excessive rainfall (Level 2/4) in effect for parts of southwestern California on Tuesday where flash flooding may occur, especially near steep terrain.

While under pressure remains along the coast a series of cold fronts will move through the west of the USA and cause widespread winter weather at mid- and high elevations. Heavy mountain snowfall is expected at higher elevations in the western mountains each day.

a strong cold front it will push from the west into the northern and central Plains Tuesday through Wednesday, spreading winter weather across the Plains. Ahead of this front, windy and dry conditions will result in elevated fire weather conditions for portions of the Dakotas and Nebraska today.

temperatures will drop in the west behind cold fronts and below normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week.

Tall temperatures are expected reach 15-25 degrees below normal in some areas with the largest deviations from normal expected in portions of Montana.

South flow through downtown USA ahead of the emerging frontal system will result in above normal temperatures for much of the region on Wednesday, but the region will cool after the frontal passage this week.

Above normal temperatures are also expected to continue in the East today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

We recommend you read:

Temperatures in the East will return to seasonal values ​​Tuesday and Wednesday. Near the end of the short-term period, a tropical system it will approach the Southeast from the Atlantic and could impact Florida and portions of the Southeast later this week.