United States.- The Weather Prediction Center The National Weather Service reported that there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Southern Plains Thursday through Saturday morning.

Also, the WPCpredicted that there is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall in parts of the Southern Plains through Saturday morning.

The snow in parts of the Central and Southern Rocky Mountains it decreases Friday. A front in development stretching from the Northern Plains to the South High Plains will move southeast to the central Gulf Coast on Saturday.

The associated energy will produce snow over parts of the Central/Southern Rockies through Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, the energy will begin to draw moisture north from the Western Gulf of Mexico over the Plains destabilizing the atmosphere.

The fronts associated with the energy will produce downpours and severe storms over central Texas. Therefore, the SPC has issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over portions of the Southern Plains through Friday tomorrow.

The dangers associated with these storms are frequent lightning, strong gusts of wind stormy hail and some tornadoes, showers and thunderstorms can produce heavy rain over the southern Plains.

Therefore, the WPC has issued a Marginal Risk of excess rain over portions of the Southern Plains through Friday morning.

Heavy rains partners will create localized areas of floods sudden, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rainfall.

On Friday, the threat of severe storms and excessive rain moves to eastern portion of Southern Plains/Western Gulf Coast.

Therefore, the SPC has issued a slight risk of electric storms severe over portions of the western Gulf Coast Friday through Saturday morning.

The dangers associated with these thunderstorms are lightning frequent, strong gusts of storm wind, hail and some tornadoes.

Also, the threat of Excessive rainfall moves into East Texas. Therefore, the WPC has issued a marginal risk of excessive rainfall in parts of the eastern Southern Plains from Friday through Saturday morning.

Heavy rains associated will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the weak onshore flow from the North Pacific will generate rain and some snow from higher elevations over parts of the Pacific Northwest through Friday.

On Friday, The rain it will move south from being primarily in Washington State to Oregon. Some rain will linger over parts of northwestern Washington state through Saturday.