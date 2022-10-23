United States.- The Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service reported that there is a slight risk of excessive rain in parts of the South Plains and Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley from Monday to Tuesday Tomorrow.

It also said early-season snow event for higher elevations from parts of the Cascades to the Northern/Central Rocky Mountains, Northern High Plains and Greater Eastern Basin.

Temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees above average in parts of the Plains, Upper/Middle Mississippi Valley and Upper Great Lakes. There is a slight risk of severe storms in parts of the Middle Missouri Valley.

On Sunday, a deep area of ​​low pressure over the North/Central Plains moves northeast toward central Canada on Monday. In addition, an upper level low will develop over the Rocky Mountains associated with the front producing higher elevation snow that will develop over the Northern/Central Rocky Mountains and Great Basin.

Higher snow will result in reduced visibility and dangerous driving conditions. Winter weather has prompted Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches for parts of the Northern Rocky Mountains and Northern High Plains to the eastern Great Basin through Sunday night.

Overnight on Sunday, the snow at higher elevations will decrease. However, snow moves into the Northern Plains on Monday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees above average over portions of the Plains, Upper/Middle Mississippi Valley, and Upper Great Lakes.

On Sunday, moisture from the western Gulf of Mexico will flow north into the upper Mississippi Valley. As the front interacts with moisture, showers and severe thunderstorms will develop late Sunday.

Therefore, the SPC has issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over portions of the middle Missouri Valley through Monday morning. Hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, strong storm surges, hail, and some tornadoes.

Additionally, strong, dry gusty winds and low relative humidity will create dangerous fire weather conditions across portions of the Central High Plains on Sunday. As such, the SPC has issued a Critical Fire Weather Hazard for portions of the Central High Plains through Monday morning.

On Monday, the threat of severe storms is moving south into portions of the Southern Plains and the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley. Therefore, the SPC has issued a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in portions of the Southern Plains and Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley. Hazards associated with these storms include frequent lightning, strong gusts of storm wind, hail, and some tornadoes.

In addition, showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rains over the region. Therefore, the WPC has issued a slight risk of excess rain with these storms over portions of the Southern Plains and mid/lower Mississippi Valley Monday through Tuesday morning. The associated heavy rains will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads and small streams being the most vulnerable.

As the associated front moves east, rain and showers/storms will move east, spreading from the upper Great Lakes south to the Central Gulf Coast.

As a result, the threat of excessive rainfall decreases slightly over the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley and the western Ohio Valley. Therefore, on Tuesday, the WPC has issued a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley and western Ohio Valley.

The associated heavy rains will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rain.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a weak low pressure and associated front off the Mid-Atlantic coast will direct moisture into the Mid-Atlantic, producing light rain over portions of the Mid-Atlantic coast to the southern New England coast on Sunday afternoon. night.

Overnight Sunday, moisture moves into New England, producing rain over the region through Monday, with the rain beginning to taper off Tuesday morning. Elsewhere, early Monday morning, a front is moving inland over the Pacific.

Northwest, moving into the Northern Rockies by Tuesday. However, light rain will develop across portions of the Pacific Northwest Coast on Sunday night.

We recommend you read:

As precipitation moves inland, higher altitude rain and snow will develop over the region on Monday. Snow returns to the Northern Rockies on Tuesday.