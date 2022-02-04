Saturday, February 5, 2022
National vs. Tolima: see Gustavo Ramírez’s midfield goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in Sports
Tolima

Tolima defeated Nacional in Medellín.

Tolima defeated Nacional in Medellín.

The cast from Ibagué won 0-1 in Medellín.

National Athletic fell 0-1 with Sports Tolima on the fourth date of the I-2022 League. Despite the generation of attack and offensive volume of the premises, the visit was attentive to the defensive gaps and after a collective error and the virtue of Gustavo Ramirez, the pijaos beat the greens again at home and before 36,204 spectators. At the end, Yeison Guzmán had equalized, but the VAR annulled the goal for being out of place.

See also  The 5 best attacking midfielders in the world in 2021

At minute 16 of the second half, the Paraguayan Ramirez opened the scoring for the Ibagué team with a powerful shot from midfield, the visiting attacker took advantage of an oversight by Andrés Andrade and the exit of Kevin Mier.

It may interest you: (Tolima beat Nacional and is still the father)

After the goal, Tolima used two changes, the Peruvian Raziel Garcia and Jeison Lucumí entered instead of Yohandry Orozco and Luis Miranda. Nacional made his first substitution, entering Dorlan Pabón instead of Andrés Andrade.

Here is the goal.

