Atlético Nacional and Santa Fe meet again face to face, this Monday (7:35 pm TV from Win +), at the Atanasio Girardot, in a match on date 13 of the League in which both seek to get closer to the home run classification zone. The purslane, in addition, pursue the point that defends Millionaires.

The cardinal team arrives at this game motivated, with air in their jersey, after the impressive victory they had the previous day against Atlético Bucaramanga, which they beat 3-1. The most satisfying thing about that victory, apart from the three vital points, was that the striker Wilson Morelo was uncovered with a triplet, something that fills the club and the fans with hope, facing this championship auction in which the team will seek not to leave the group of eight.

Santa Fe has had ups and downs in the season, it seeks to establish itself, find the necessary regularity to lead the classification among the eight. For now he is in, but with how tight the table is, he cannot afford to lose tonight at the Atanasio Girardot.

“We have to play our game, like the last game we did very well, see what we can generate and not worry about the rival’s failures… Nacional has a spectacular roster, important players and they come from a 3-0 win as a visitor, I don’t think they are down because of that, “said Cardinal coach Martín Cardetti, who would only have attacker Wilfrido de la Rosa absent, whom they are still waiting for to be one hundred percent.

Cardetti was referring precisely to the exhibition of the Antioquia team, which on the previous date was thrashed by Deportivo Cali and brought out his caste in the second half to tie the match 3-3. For today’s game, DT Hernán Darío Herrera recovers players Yerson Candelo and Hayen Palacios, who missed a couple of games due to muscle injuries.

“Against Santa Fe we have to have patience, good circulation of the ball and be careful in the details, where they are very strong with spaces… they have important players who can make a difference; we have to be smart and play our game,” Álex Mejía said.

