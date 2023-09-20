National vs. Santa Fe, high-voltage match on date 13 of the League

Atlético Nacional and Santa Fe They play this Wednesday (8:20 pm Win +) one of the traditional Colombian soccer matches, with a good moment for both, since they are among the eight, despite the fact that they did not win the previous day.

The victim of the weekend was Santa Fe, which was surprised in Bogotá and lost against Alianza Petrolera, 0-1. That result hit the cardinals, but did not collapse them, they are still at the top of the table with 19 points.



However, Santa Fe’s idea is to recover abroad what was lost at home. “We are fighting and we are going to continue working to qualify the eight as soon as possible… We are not going to lose our minds, nobody likes to lose. We must turn the page and think about Nacional,” said Christian Marrugo.

Santa Fe misses its attacker Hugo Rodallega, who has been out due to injury, but is close to returning. Meanwhile, coach Hubert Bodhert’s idea is for the players who come from the bench to provide goal solutions. “There were none in the game (against Alianza). We have found the eleven, but we do not have a catalyst or variants that will change the course of a game.”

Santa Fe’s challenge will not be easy at all, against a Nacional that is strong at home and that with 21 points is pursuing the lead in the League, although the leaders are also playing today, Águilas against América (6:10 pm).

The purslane team has just achieved a great draw in its visit to Junior de Barranquilla, 1-1. Winning at home is their motto.

“There is a very big difference between the history and greatness of the clubs, but in terms of play, all the games are even,” said Purslane coach William Amaral.

