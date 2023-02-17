Friday, February 17, 2023
National vs. Pereira, live: at stake, the Super League title

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in Sports
0
National vs. Pereira, live: at stake, the Super League title


close

National

National vs. Pereira.

National vs. Pereira.

The second leg is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

National Athletic and Sports Pereira They will play this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín the return game for the Colombian Super League, which faces the two 2022 champions and will deliver the first official title of the year in the country.

The purslane team, led by the Brazilian coach Paulo Autuori, arrives with the advantage in the final match after winning 0-1 in the first leg with the score of Andres Felipe Roman at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, where the visitor showed a notable improvement in his game and tactical variations.

The greens are looking for their third crown in this tournament, after winning in 2012 and 2016. For Pereira, if he turns the score around, it will be his first title.

Follow the game here.

Alignments of Nacional and Pereira

