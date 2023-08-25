National vs. Pasto, LIVE: the greens go for first place in the League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. Grass
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
National vs. Grass
The match will take place at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
Atlético Nacional receives Deportivo Pasto this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, in the continuation of the seventh date of the 2023-II League.
A victory would leave those led by the Brazilian William Amaral in first place in the championship, after seven days, and waiting for what Independiente Medellín does on Friday when they visit Águilas Doradas.
For its part, Deportivo Pasto is undefeated so far in the League, just like its rival this Thursday.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pasto
