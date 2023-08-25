Friday, August 25, 2023
National vs. Pasto, LIVE: the greens go for first place in the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0


National vs. Grass

National vs. Grass

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. Grass

The match will take place at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Atlético Nacional receives Deportivo Pasto this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, in the continuation of the seventh date of the 2023-II League.

A victory would leave those led by the Brazilian William Amaral in first place in the championship, after seven days, and waiting for what Independiente Medellín does on Friday when they visit Águilas Doradas.

For its part, Deportivo Pasto is undefeated so far in the League, just like its rival this Thursday.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pasto

