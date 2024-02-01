Two teams in a sporting crisis, Atlético Nacional and Once Caldas, face each other this Thursday in one more match on the third day of the 2023-II League.

In the case of the greens, they have just lost 4-1 against América de Cali and the criticism towards the team of players, coach Jhon Bodmer and the managers intensified after the defeat.

For its part, Once Caldas has also just lost: the 1-0 loss against Águilas Doradas in Rionegro once again put the shadows of relegation on Manizales, although it still has some margin for error.



The match is being played behind closed doors due to the bad behavior of Nacional fans during the match that their team lost 0-5 against Medellín in the semi-final quadrangles of the 2023-II League.

Follow the match here:

National and Once Caldas lineups