National vs. Olimpia, LIVE: follow the action of the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Atlético Nacional vs. Olympia.
National Athletic vs. Olympia.
The greens play again in this tournament at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Nacional returns to the Atanasio Girardot stadium to defend the leadership of group H against Olimpia with the company of his fans, in a match full of history between champions of the Copa Libertadores.
After having to play the previous game behind closed doors in Barranquilla due to the riots that occurred in their stadium, where they faced the Peruvian Melgar, whom they beat 3-1 with a hat trick from Dorlan Pabón, the purslane return home to face the third date of their zone, to which they arrive first with six points.
Follow the game here:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#National #Olimpia #LIVE #follow #action #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply