millionaires he took a valuable point from his visit to Nacional in the first leg of the final, 0-0 at the Atanasio Girardot. Both teams prepare for the return game that will be this Saturday at El Campín.

For Millionaires the plan worked out almost perfectly, since he took the visiting point and could have won.

Alberto Gamero’s approach, with two last-minute novelties, was effective. The DT surprised in the headline with the inclusion of Jader Valencia and Steven Vega.



Both players stood out and were key to the blue team’s idea of ​​the game. Jader exploiting the left zone and Vega taking advantage of his speed to win the duels in the middle.

gamer’s strategy

The coaches of Nacional and Millonarios, Paulo Autuori and Alberto Gamero. Photo: Luis Noriega. EFE. Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

Gamero’s plan landed hours before the first leg of the final, when DT found out about Nacional’s approach.

The green team came out without an attacker, without Duke and without Angel, and instead Autuori put Dorlan Pabón as ‘false 9’. That idea could not go unnoticed by Gamero.

It seems a mystery that Gamero knew in advance how to counter his rival, especially with the suspicion generated on social networks because the Millionaires lineup was published 10 minutes later. What happened?

The lineup at COMET

National vs. Millionaires in the first leg of the final. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Nowadays, due to the obligation and regulation of the Dimayor, the teams must send to the COMETexpert competition management system, two hours before the game, that is, before 6 pm on Wednesday, the official list with the starters and substitutes. Both teams have access to this system and thus know how their rival is playing, even before the payrolls are published on the networks.

Another thing is the tactical disposition, and It is there where Gamero drew all his experience and knowledge to identify how Nacional was going to play.



Based on that, Gamero painted on his tactical board in the dressing room of the Atanasio Girardot stadium his idea of ​​how his rival was going to play and with what movements, and thus he gave his final technical talk, deciphering the purslane idea.

The players understood his plan perfectly, and this thanks to the team’s tactical memory since, as Gamero has insisted several times, they train everything. Nothing is improvised. So the final orientations of DT de Millos were transferred to the field. Millionaires took advantage of the first half in which they could have been the winner.

Gamero had chosen Jader and took advantage of it to exploit the band to the green box, and with Vega he took advantage in the duels with Dorlan Pabón and Jarlan Barrera, who came through the center and had little space.

Millionaires drew a very valuable draw, but the final is still open. Now the technicians prepare their tactical strategist for the final battle.

