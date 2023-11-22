Atlético Nacional and Millionaires They will play this Thursday the second leg of the Colombia Cup final, which will be played this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

The first leg played in Bogotá ended with a 1-1 draw at the El Campín stadium, so if the tie persists in the second leg there will be a penalty shootout.

​

Millonarios comes to the game with less pressure, as it has a better outlook in the home runs of the League. The green team, On the contrary, they have two defeats in group B so the Cup is a lifeline in case they fail to reach the League final.

The referee of the final

Millionaires vs. National. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

Both teams were waiting to know the Referee Commission’s designation of the judge who will call this match.

The chosen one was the center Carlos Betancurt, from Valle, 40-year-old Fifa referee. He will be assisted by Cristian Aguirre, from Caldas, and Mario Tarache, from Casanare. The VAR will be Kéiner JIménez, from Cesar.

Betancurt had already had the possibility of giving justice to these two teams and it was in the final round of BetPlay League 2023-I and which ended with the Millonarios championship.

SPORTS

More sports news