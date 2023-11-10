The first date of the League semi-final home runs It starts this weekend, on Sunday with the group B matches, and on Monday with the group A matches.

The match that attracts attention is the classic between Nacional and Millonarios, at the Atanasio Girardot.

Nacional and Millonarios will meet four times, twice for the Colombia Cup final and twice for group B of the home runs.

For this first match between green and blue, the designated referee is Nicholas Gallofrom Caldas.

The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Federation de Fútbol announced the list of all the referees who will direct the matches valid for date 1 of the Final Quadrangulars of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2023 League.

The referees

BetPlay DIMAYOR LEAGUE II-2023

FINAL HOURS

DATE 1

Atlético Nacional vs. Millonaries FC

Central: GALLO NICOLAS – CALDAS

Assistant No.1: RUIZ DIONISIO – CÓRDOBA

Assistant No.2: NAVARRO WÍLMAR – SANTANDER

Fourth Referee: ESPINOSA DAVID – ANTIOQUIA

VAR: ACUÑA FERNANDO – BOYACÁ

AVAR: DAZA MARÍA – NORTH

America of Cali vs. Independent Medellin

Center: ORTEGA CARLOS – BOLÍVAR

Assistant No. 1: SOURCES DAVID – CESAR

Assistant No.2: PATIÑO JAVIER – META

Fourth Referee: ARARAT NOLBERTO – VALLE

VAR: JIMÉNEZ KÉINER – CESAR

AVAR: LEÓN JOHN – CALDAS

Deportivo Cali vs. Golden Eagles

Central: VERGARA ÉDER – CÓRDOBA

Assistant No.1: VELA SEBASTIÁN – BOGOTÁ

Assistant No.2: VÁSQUEZ YEISON – CALDAS

Fourth Referee: ULLOA DIEGO – VALLE

VAR: MANJARREZ NÉVER – CÓRDOBA

AVAR: CALDERÓN HERMINZUL – BOGOTÁ

Sports Tolima vs. Junior Athletic

Central: DELGADO LUIS – VALLE

Assistant No.1: ORTIZ RICHARD – QUINDÍO

Assistant No.2: CHARRYS ELKIN – BOLÍVAR

Fourth Referee: MAYORGA JAIRO – TOLIMA

VAR: PÉREZ MAURICIO – ANTIOQUIA

AVAR: PADILLA GIOVANNI – BOGOTÁ

