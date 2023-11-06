Millionaires This Sunday they qualified for the final of the Colombia Cup after beating Cúcuta in the semifinal series and will face Nacional in the grand final.

Those led by Alberto Gamero They began this adventure from the Round of 16 due to their participation in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and, also, Sudamericana. Along the way they eliminated Atlético Bucaramanga, Alianza Petrolera and, in this phase, the ‘Motilones’.

Atlético Nacional is the team that has won the most in Colombia. Not just the League, in which he has been crowned champion 17 times. He is also the top champion of the Colombia Cup, the second tournament on the local professional calendar: he has 5 titles.

Nacional qualified for the final after eliminating Deportivo Pereira. In the first leg, in Pereira, the local team won 2-0. In the second leg, played in Envigado, Nacional equalized the series by winning 3-1. In the penalty shootout 5-4.

The locality

Millonarios and Nacional now wait to find out which team starts the final home series.

This phase of the championship will be played in 2 matches, one going and the other returning (home and away), The location will be defined by drawing by the administration, which will take place this Wednesday, November 8.



Later, not only the location will be known, but the dates of the final will be confirmed. They are initially scheduled for November 15 and 23.

