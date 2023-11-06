You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires and National.
Millionaires and National.
The two finalist teams were defined.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Millionaires This Sunday they qualified for the final of the Colombia Cup after beating Cúcuta in the semifinal series and will face Nacional in the grand final.
Those led by Alberto Gamero They began this adventure from the Round of 16 due to their participation in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and, also, Sudamericana. Along the way they eliminated Atlético Bucaramanga, Alianza Petrolera and, in this phase, the ‘Motilones’.
Atlético Nacional is the team that has won the most in Colombia. Not just the League, in which he has been crowned champion 17 times. He is also the top champion of the Colombia Cup, the second tournament on the local professional calendar: he has 5 titles.
Nacional qualified for the final after eliminating Deportivo Pereira. In the first leg, in Pereira, the local team won 2-0. In the second leg, played in Envigado, Nacional equalized the series by winning 3-1. In the penalty shootout 5-4.
The locality
Millonarios and Nacional now wait to find out which team starts the final home series.
This phase of the championship will be played in 2 matches, one going and the other returning (home and away), The location will be defined by drawing by the administration, which will take place this Wednesday, November 8.
Later, not only the location will be known, but the dates of the final will be confirmed. They are initially scheduled for November 15 and 23.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#National #Millionaires #Colombia #Cup #final #played #dates #location