The duel between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios may be the most anticipated final in the entire history of short tournaments. The two most winning teams in the League had never gone head-to-head for the star.

Blues and greens had already defined a Colombia Cup (2013, with victory for Nacional) and a Super League (2018, with a title for Millionaires). And they met in an international final, the 2000 Merconorte Cup, which the purslane brought to their showcases.

The requirement of the duel, which will begin this Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium (8 pm) and will end on Saturday at El Campín (7 pm) forced the Arbitration Commission to find the best option to direct that match.

It should be remembered that two of the most experienced international referees, Wílmar Roldán and Andrés Rojas, cannot direct this final because one belongs to the Antioquia school and the second, to the Bogotá school.

Carlos Ortega, the referee of the first leg

The first chosen for the final is the Bolivarian Carlos Ortega, who will be the central referee of this Wednesday’s game in Medellín.

John Alejandro Gallego, from Caldas, and David Fuentes, from Cesar, will be on the lines, while the VAR officials will be Keiner Jiménez, also from Cesar, and John Alexander León, from Caldas. The fourth referee will be Luis Delgado, del Valle.

The figures of Carlos Ortega in the semester

Ortega has been a first division referee since 2014 and this Wednesday will be his 157th game in the top flight.

It is the fourth time that Ortega appears in a final: he directed the first leg of 2020-I between América and Santa Fe, the return of 2021-II between Millonarios and Tolima and the second game of the duel for the title last semester between Deportivo Pereira and Independent Medellin.

Ortega has led 14 games this semester, with 10 home victories, two draws and two visiting victories. He called seven penalties and drew 77 yellow cards and 3 red ones.

Nacional has only whistled one game: it was on May 28, in a 1-1 draw against Alianza Petrolera. Instead, he directed four Millonarios matches: March 5, against Cali in Bogotá (2-0); April 1st, against Bucaramanga as a visitor (0-2); May 20, against Medellín at Atanasio (1-1) and June 11, against Chicó in Tunja (blue defeat 2-1).

