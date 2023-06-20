Beyond history, the 32 League titles that they have accumulated between the two and the enormous popular support of their fans, The final between Millionaires and Nacional will also be a payroll and workload management duel, in two teams with a lot of work to get to this stage.

The blues arrive with four more games in the semester, product of the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores, the one that he could not overcome and the one that sent him to play the South American. But as of April, the requirement has been similar for the two clubs.

Both Alberto Gamero, on Millos’s side, and Paulo Autuori, on Nacional’s side, have had to appeal to the minor division players to face the two tournaments: in fact, they are the ones that have put the most footballers on the field this semester : 35 blue and 34 green.

This is how Alberto Gamero talks about his payroll management

“Many times, not because you are not a champion, you cannot hide a good project. In this team, the last few years have been good. We are fighting and the group is gaining hierarchy and experience. He spoke with Macalister Silva and Andrés Llinás, and several will play their first final and that will give them something. That makes me happy.” Gamer said.

But on both sides there is exhaustion. In Millonarios there was a drop in performance that was reflected in the two defeats that put their future in the South American and in the League in doubt.

And Nacional, although the fans are excited to return to a final, the greens still have doubts about how it works. And he also had to play a good part of the semester in a hostile environment from his own fans.

“The pride I have to be with these guys who have been working hard,” said coach Paulo Autuori.

“We have had many injured, and many have raised their level, the youngsters who have entered and played. I am very happy to see the maturity of these”, added the Brazilian, to explain the ups and downs. Millionaires and Nacional have squeezed their squads and their physique to reach the end. They have the soul. And they have it intact.

