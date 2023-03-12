National vs. Millionaires, live: follow the classic of the date

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.
The game is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Atlético Nacional and Millonarios face each other this Saturday in Medellín, in the most important duel of the eighth date of the BetPlay League 2023-I. The match takes place at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
Millonarios gave priority to their participation in the Copa Libertadores, in which on Wednesday they will seek a place in the group stage against Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte. The first leg, in Bogotá, ended 1-1.
For this reason, Only one of the starters from last Wednesday will repeat, in theory, in the starting team: the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.
Nacional, for its part, goes out to its field to look for a victory that will leave it partially in first place in the League, awaiting the rest of the day’s results.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Atlético Nacional and Millionaires
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#National #Millionaires #live #follow #classic #date
Leave a Reply