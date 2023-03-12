National vs. Millionaires, live: follow the classic of the date

Atlético Nacional and Millonarios face each other this Saturday in Medellín, in the most important duel of the eighth date of the BetPlay League 2023-I. The match takes place at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Millonarios gave priority to their participation in the Copa Libertadores, in which on Wednesday they will seek a place in the group stage against Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte. The first leg, in Bogotá, ended 1-1.

For this reason, Only one of the starters from last Wednesday will repeat, in theory, in the starting team: the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Nacional, for its part, goes out to its field to look for a victory that will leave it partially in first place in the League, awaiting the rest of the day’s results.

Alignments of Atlético Nacional and Millionaires