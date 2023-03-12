Sunday, March 12, 2023
National vs. Millionaires, live: follow the classic of the date

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
0
National vs. Millionaires, live: follow the classic of the date


close

National vs. millionaires

National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.

The game is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Atlético Nacional and Millonarios face each other this Saturday in Medellín, in the most important duel of the eighth date of the BetPlay League 2023-I. The match takes place at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Millonarios gave priority to their participation in the Copa Libertadores, in which on Wednesday they will seek a place in the group stage against Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte. The first leg, in Bogotá, ended 1-1.

For this reason, Only one of the starters from last Wednesday will repeat, in theory, in the starting team: the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Nacional, for its part, goes out to its field to look for a victory that will leave it partially in first place in the League, awaiting the rest of the day’s results.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Atlético Nacional and Millionaires

