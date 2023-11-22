Final is final, finals are to win, to fight for, to live every second, that’s why they are finals, and National and Millionaires They will have one this Thursday (8 pm Win + TV), when they compete for the Colombia Cup title in the second leg, in Medellín, after having tied 1-1 in the first leg, at the El Campín stadium.

There will be a champion, it is not the one of the League, but it is important, it is the second trophy in Colombian soccer, the Cup that Millonarios has won three times and of which it is the current champion; the Cup that Nacional has won five times and wants to have again, especially because of the rivalry between the two. Nobody wants to lose a title, whatever it may be, against a classic rival. Nacional already experienced it when they lost in the final of the last League against the blues and they do not want another drama.

Millionaires vs. National. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

Nacional reaches this final with more pressure, with the noose tightening around its neck, since its start in Group B of the League is disappointing for now, with two defeats. Therefore, just in case, in case he doesn’t manage to recover and reach the final, he needs this award. A prize that would give him a place in the next Copa Libertadores. Therefore, the DT John Bodmer Focus your strategy on winning this match no matter what.

“Indisputably, we have a rival in front of us who is the recent champion, three long years of structure, of work and we put together a game idea, a structure and I think we came and played a great game,” said Bodmer after the tie 1 -1 that occurred in Bogotá.

Millonarios has a little more comfort. His present allows it. They started in group B of the home runs with two victories, against this same Nacional and against América. Furthermore, the green team already beat the green team at the Atanasio Girardot recently, so the team arrives emboldened to give a new blow to the purslane house.

“We are going to fight the game. There we have played good games, we have tied, we have won. The possibility is latent. National will also have optimism,” he said. Gamero.



Millonarios already has its place in the 2024 Copa Libertadores for being the champion of the League of the first semester, but in the mentality of this team it is to fight for everything, they are determined to win the two crowns that they are competing for, it is a matter of pride and to demonstrate that Millonarios continues to strengthen its project.

For the game, the team recovers two fundamental pieces that have been greatly missing, the goalkeeper Alvaro Monterowho was with the Colombian National Team and yesterday joined the team in Medellín, and the central defender Juan Pablo Vargaswho was with the Costa Rican team and managed to return to be available.

On the National side, Bodmer has a competitive team to shake up at home. Dorlan Pabón, scorer of the goal in the first leg, will lead the squad, eager to become champion after the bad moment he experienced the weekend when he was sent off in the classic paisa against Medellín.

The purslane team is reinforced with the return of goalkeeper Kevin Mier and Venezuelan forward Eric Ramírez after being with their countries’ teams on the Fifa date. “We are in Atlético Nacional and we have to win all the games that come to aspire to be in another final. Now, we turn the page quickly because this final is very important and we have to win it no matter what,” commented full-back Álvaro Angulo.

