Friday, May 20, 2022
National vs. Millionaires already have a date and time: programming

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
millionaires vs. National

Millonarios went blank again on Saturday, against Nacional.

Dimayor announced the match schedule for dates 2 and 3 of the home runs.

Dimayor announced the match schedule for dates 2 and 3 of the home runs.

The Dimayor announced this Thursday the programming of matches of the dates 2 and 3 of the semi-final home runs of the League.

Next weekend there will be no local football due to the presidential elections in the country. Thus, date 2 will be played between May 31 and June 1. The most striking match is undoubtedly the classic between Nacional and Millonarios.

Programming dates 2 and 3

LEAGUE BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2022
SEMIFINAL HOMERANGES
DATE 2

may 31
Atletico Bucaramanga vs. Junior FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez
Television: Win+

Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios FC
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+

June 1

La Equidad vs Envigado FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Metropolitan Roof
Television: Win+

Sports Tolima vs Independiente Medellin
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: Win+

DATE 3

June 4
Atletico Nacional vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+

Junior FC vs Millonarios FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win+

5th June

Envigado FC vs Independiente Medellin
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: South Sports Center
Television: Win+

Sports Tolima vs La Equidad
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: Win+

