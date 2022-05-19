National vs. Millionaires already have a date and time: programming

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nestor Gomez – TIME
Dimayor announced the match schedule for dates 2 and 3 of the home runs.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 19, 2022, 01:14 PM
The Dimayor announced this Thursday the programming of matches of the dates 2 and 3 of the semi-final home runs of the League.
Next weekend there will be no local football due to the presidential elections in the country. Thus, date 2 will be played between May 31 and June 1. The most striking match is undoubtedly the classic between Nacional and Millonarios.
Programming dates 2 and 3
LEAGUE BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2022
SEMIFINAL HOMERANGES
DATE 2
may 31
Atletico Bucaramanga vs. Junior FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez
Television: Win+
Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios FC
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+
June 1
La Equidad vs Envigado FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Metropolitan Roof
Television: Win+
Sports Tolima vs Independiente Medellin
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: Win+
DATE 3
June 4
Atletico Nacional vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+
Junior FC vs Millonarios FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win+
5th June
Envigado FC vs Independiente Medellin
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: South Sports Center
Television: Win+
Sports Tolima vs La Equidad
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: Win+
