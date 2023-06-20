The historical table of the Colombian professional soccer championship, today called Liga, confirms that The very final that will be seen between Wednesday and Saturday between Nacional and Millonarios, which takes place for the first time since the short tournament format with a final is played, is between the two greatest colossi in local history.

Nacional, undisputed number 1 of all time for his 17 titles: no other has been champion more times. In addition, it is the team that has played the most games in the history of the tournament and the one that has scored the most points.

It should be noted that from 1948, the year in which the first Colombian professional championship was played, until 1994 two points were awarded to the winner of each duel. With the change in Fifa regulations, from 1995 to date three points are given to the winner of each match.

The second is Millonarios, who has 15 crowns, the same as America, but surpasses it in games played, points, games won and goals scored. He has even received fewer goals.

Although Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe have more points than América in the historical table, the five titles advantage from red to green from Valle del Cauca and six to León tip the scales when it comes to determining the third place in that classification.

The same goes for determining sixth place: Medellín has more than a hundred points ahead of Junior, but the latter has three more league titles. It should also be remembered that the Barranquilleros did not play in the A between 1954 and 1965.

Since 2002, two semi-annual championships have been played that give the official title of champion in the same year in a round-trip final format. It is the first time that Nacional and Millonarios compete for the star in this system.

It is the very final.

