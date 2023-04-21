National vs. Melgar, LIVE: Pabón’s double gives peace of mind to the green

Atlético Nacional plays its first match as a “local” in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Paulo Autuori welcomes Melgar from Peru at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The greens win 2-0, with a brace from Dorlan Pabón, at 28 and 38 minutes, the latter from a penalty.

The match could not be played at the Atanasio Girardot due to the serious incidents caused by the Los del Sur bar last Sunday, which prevented the league match against América de Cali from being played and left 88 injured.

Nacional won its first game in the tournament by defeating Patronato 1-2 as a visitor.

