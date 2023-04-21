National vs. Melgar, LIVE: Pabón’s double gives peace of mind to the green

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. melgar
Daniel Muñoz. AFP
National vs. melgar
Follow live the second game of the green in the group stage of the tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Atlético Nacional plays its first match as a “local” in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Paulo Autuori welcomes Melgar from Peru at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The greens win 2-0, with a brace from Dorlan Pabón, at 28 and 38 minutes, the latter from a penalty.
The match could not be played at the Atanasio Girardot due to the serious incidents caused by the Los del Sur bar last Sunday, which prevented the league match against América de Cali from being played and left 88 injured.
Nacional won its first game in the tournament by defeating Patronato 1-2 as a visitor.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Atlético Nacional and Melgar
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#National #Melgar #LIVE #Pabóns #double #peace #mind #green
Leave a Reply