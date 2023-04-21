Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

National vs. Melgar, LIVE: Pabón’s double gives peace of mind to the green

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in Sports
0
National vs. Melgar, LIVE: Pabón’s double gives peace of mind to the green


close

National vs. melgar

National vs. melgar

Photo:

Daniel Muñoz. AFP

National vs. melgar

Follow live the second game of the green in the group stage of the tournament.

Atlético Nacional plays its first match as a “local” in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Paulo Autuori welcomes Melgar from Peru at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The greens win 2-0, with a brace from Dorlan Pabón, at 28 and 38 minutes, the latter from a penalty.

The match could not be played at the Atanasio Girardot due to the serious incidents caused by the Los del Sur bar last Sunday, which prevented the league match against América de Cali from being played and left 88 injured.

Nacional won its first game in the tournament by defeating Patronato 1-2 as a visitor.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Atlético Nacional and Melgar

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  President of Llaneros wishes the National Team 'the luck' of his team

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#National #Melgar #LIVE #Pabóns #double #peace #mind #green

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rumo approves assessment of potential reorganization proposal, with partial spin-off of Malha Norte – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Rumo approves assessment of potential reorganization proposal, with partial spin-off of Malha Norte - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result