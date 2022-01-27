Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

National vs. Junior, live: follow the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Junior vs. National

Junior vs. National.

The classic of the second day is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

National Athletic receive this Wednesday at Junior from Barranquilla, on the second date of the 2021-II League. The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo debuted with a one-goal draw against Cortuluá, at the Doce de Octubre stadium, on Saturday.

Junior, for his part, beat Patriotas 3-1 in Barranquilla, in the debut of coach Juan Cruz Real.

(Also read: Dibu Martínez’s complaint upon arrival in Chile)

Follow the game here:

National and Junior lineups

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#National #Junior #live #follow #League #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Vasco debuts in the Campeonato Carioca with a rout over Volta Redonda - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.