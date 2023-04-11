Tuesday, April 11, 2023
National vs. Junior, live: follow the classic of the date live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
National vs. Junior, live: follow the classic of the date live


National vs. Junior

National vs. Junior

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. Junior

The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla face off this Monday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in the classic on date 12 of the 2023-I League.

Those led by Paulo Autuori have a pause this week in their international participation, after the 1-2 victory against Patronato, in Argentina, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. So this Monday’s game is their priority to get closer to the top of the championship.

For his part, Junior returns to action in the League after breaking his poor streak of results last Monday, when he beat Alianza Petrolera 1-0 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium. It is also the return of Hernán Darío Gómez to Medellín, to face the team with which he began his coaching career.

Follow the game here:

National and Junior lineups

