National vs. Junior, live: follow the classic of the date live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. Junior
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
National vs. Junior
The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla face off this Monday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in the classic on date 12 of the 2023-I League.
Those led by Paulo Autuori have a pause this week in their international participation, after the 1-2 victory against Patronato, in Argentina, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. So this Monday’s game is their priority to get closer to the top of the championship.
For his part, Junior returns to action in the League after breaking his poor streak of results last Monday, when he beat Alianza Petrolera 1-0 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium. It is also the return of Hernán Darío Gómez to Medellín, to face the team with which he began his coaching career.
Follow the game here:
National and Junior lineups
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#National #Junior #live #follow #classic #date #live
Leave a Reply