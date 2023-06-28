National vs. Board of Trustees, LIVE: the greens, for first place in their group in the Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kevin Mier, the only headline who repeats in Nacional.
Cesar Melgarejo, TIME.
The game is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
With the peace of mind of having already secured a pass to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Atlético Nacional receives the Argentine Board of Trustees in Medellín on the last date of Group H, which it arrives with the challenge of recovering the lead after suffering its first setback in tournament the previous day.
Those led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori were not only thrashed 3-0 by Olimpia in Asunción, which meant that the Paraguayans took first place with 11 points, one more than the Colombians, who also lost a historic final on penalties against Millionaires in the local league.
Only one starter, goalkeeper Kevin Mier, repeats with respect to the team that lost with Millos in shots from 11 steps.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of National and Board of Trustees
