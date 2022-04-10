National vs. America LIVE: the purslane team takes advantage

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They face each other this Sunday on date 15 of the League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 10, 2022, 06:32 PM
The first half of 2022 has been stormy forFor two of the biggest teams in Colombian soccer, National Athletic and America. Already eliminated from international tournaments this year, both changed coaches and concentrated on the local tournament. This Sunday they face each other at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in a game that continues to be a classic. The initial whistle will be at 5:30 in the afternoon and there will be a broadcast on Win Sports +.
Follow minute by minute
SPORTS
April 10, 2022, 06:32 PM
