Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/07/2024 – 20:53

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, said this Friday (12) that the Spin-TEC vaccine, the first 100% Brazilian vaccine for covid-19, is already in an advanced stage of development. According to the Ministry, the last phase of production of the vaccine, clinical trials, should begin later this year.

“CNVacinas has strategic importance for the country because here we deal with research and development of vaccines, new drugs and supplies. UFMG [Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais] and CNVacinas are already in a more advanced phase of the vaccine against COVID-19. And research is being carried out on dengue, leishmaniasis and malaria. These are Brazilian challenges to respond to the demands of local diseases”, highlighted the minister, during a visit to the CNVacinas construction site in Belo Horizonte (MG).

The National Vaccine Center will be the first national complex used for research and manufacturing of pharmaceutical inputs, capable of executing all stages of vaccine development. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

The minister highlighted the notices that will be launched by the National Science and Technology Fund (FNDCT) together with the Studies and Projects Financing Agency (Finep) that can contribute to the development of local science, technology and innovation.

“We are making the final calls for proposals for this year’s Fund resources, which will be R$12.8 billion, an achievement of this new cycle of science revival in the country made by President Lula to fully restore the FNDCT, and Minas Gerais is included in these calls for proposals that promote public science policies in the country,” he assessed.