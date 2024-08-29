Begin the evacuation! With this slogan, General Ján Golian gave his comrades the order to strike shortly after 8 p.m. On that August 29, 1944, resistance fighters and parts of the army around Golian began to rise up against the Slovak regime, which was collaborating with the Nazis, and the German occupation. Together with the Warsaw Uprising, which had begun a few weeks earlier, the Slovak National Uprising marked the greatest moment of resistance against Hitler’s dominance in Eastern Central Europe.