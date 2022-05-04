There will be an independent investigation into the suicide of police officer of the National Unit Mike Versteege. He took his own life in December 2019 at the age of 31. The corps leadership of the National Police decided on this investigation on Wednesday after questions from NRC† This newspaper published an article today showing that Versteege’s parents have been asking for such an investigation for more than two years into the facts and circumstances that led to the death of their son. This was previously done after two other suicides that occurred at the National Unit in the past two years.

Read the full piece here: Parents on suicide: ‘Executives pushed him to the loop’



Versteege, digital expert at the police since 2008, complained months before his death about bullying by his superiors. The management also allegedly wanted to transfer him illegally.

“The police understand that the family wishes to have the investigation into Mike’s suicide independently reviewed. The police are open to an independent validation of the factual investigation carried out by the police and will discuss this with the next of kin. The police hope that this additional assessment can remove questions from the next of kin and that they will be better able to deal with Mike’s death,” the police said.

The police could not yet say on Wednesday whether, as with the other suicides, a committee led by mayor Oebele Brouwer will conduct the investigation.

Interview with father page 10-11